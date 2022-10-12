Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Photo by Abovfold via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Several Secret Service officers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after being exposed to a “powdery substance” during a traffic stop a block from the White House.

The substance was suspected of being narcotics, the Daily Mail reports.

Officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted the traffic stop outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

“One individual was taken into custody and officers were transported to an area hospital for precautionary evaluation,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

Also on Tuesday, authorities locked down a section of the Rayburn House Office building after a suspicious package was found in the office of Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.