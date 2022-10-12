Secret Service Officers Hospitalized Following Exposure to ‘Powdery Substance’
By Steve Neavling
Several Secret Service officers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after being exposed to a “powdery substance” during a traffic stop a block from the White House.
The substance was suspected of being narcotics, the Daily Mail reports.
Officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted the traffic stop outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
“One individual was taken into custody and officers were transported to an area hospital for precautionary evaluation,” the Secret Service said in a statement.
Also on Tuesday, authorities locked down a section of the Rayburn House Office building after a suspicious package was found in the office of Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.
Posted: 10/12/22 at 6:18 AM under News Story.
Tags: Drugs, Eisenhower Office, Secret Service, Secret Service Uniformed Division, traffic stop
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!