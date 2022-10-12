Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

October 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Secret Service Officers Hospitalized Following Exposure to ‘Powdery Substance’

Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Photo by Abovfold via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Several Secret Service officers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after being exposed to a “powdery substance” during a traffic stop a block from the White House. 

The substance was suspected of being narcotics, the Daily Mail reports.

Officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted the traffic stop outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. 

“One individual was taken into custody and officers were transported to an area hospital for precautionary evaluation,” the Secret Service said in a statement. 

Also on Tuesday, authorities locked down a section of the Rayburn House Office building after a suspicious package was found in the office of Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. 


Posted: 10/12/22 at 6:18 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!