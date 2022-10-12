By Allan Lengel

If you’re looking for a good show to stream, look no further than Showtime’s “City on a Hill,” starring Kevin Bacon as a cocky Boston FBI agent, Jackie Rohr, in the early 1990s.

Now in the third season, the New York Times says the show “wraps race, crime, city government and family melodrama in a ‘Wire’-like package.”

The show also includes Aldis Hodge, who delivers a star performance as prosecutor Decourcy Ward, who often finds himself at odds with Bacon. At the same time, he relies on Bacon to help develop some big cases.

Bacon’s no angel. He does cocaine, cheats regularly on his wife and steps over the line as an agent.

Needless to say, he finds himself in trouble.

There’s new twists in his career during the very-entertaining third season.