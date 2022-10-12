By Allan Lengel

Stories of the Steele Dossier aren’t vanishing quite yet.

Christopher Steele (Screenshot from Sky News video)

Senior FBI analyst Brian Auten testified Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Va., that the FBI, shortly before the 2016 election, offered retired British spy Christopher Steele “up to $1 million” to prove the allegations in his dossier involving Donald Trump, CNN reports.

But he said the money was never given because Steele couldn’t prove the allegations to the bureau and wouldn’t reveal sources.

Auten was testifying at the criminal trial of Igor Danchenko, who was a key source for Steele’s dossier. Danchenko is being prosecuted by special counsel John Durham in a federal court in Alexandria, Va.