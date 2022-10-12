Special Agent in Charge Akil Davis. Photo/FBI

By Steve Neavling

Akil Davis is returning to his home state of Arizona to serve as the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office, the bureau announced Tuesday.

Before the appointment, Davis was serving as a section chief in the International Operations Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Davis, who grew up in Mesa, became a special agent in 2005, when he was assigned to the Palm Springs Resident Agency to investigate violent and organized crimes and narcotics trafficking. He also served on the Los Angeles Field Office’s SWAT team.

Davis deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2008 to work with the U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group.

In 2011, Davis became a supervisory special agent and transferred to the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at FBI headquarters.

In 2014, he was back in the Los Angeles Field Office, managing the Transnational Organized Crime Program.

In 2017, Davis served as the FBI’s acting assistant legal attaché to The Hague, Netherlands.

In 2019, Davis began serving as assistant special agent in charge of the Los Angeles office.

In 2021, Davis became section chief in the International Operations Division.

Davis received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California at Los Angeles and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.

Before joining the bureau, Davis was a police officer for the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona.