Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Two men have been charged after FBI agents came under fire while trying to execute a search warrant Friday morning in Missouri.

Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, were charged Friday in federal court, The Kansas City Star reports.

FBI agents were shot at while trying to serve the search warrant at O’Dell’s home in Warsaw, about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Law enforcement officials didn’t return fire and were not injured, the FBI said.

Perry was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.

O’Dell was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm.