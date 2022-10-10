Special Reports

Ex-FBI Agent Found Guilty of Bribery, Conspiracy

By Steve Neavling

A former FBI agent accused of accepting bribes from a realtor has been convicted of bribery and conspiracy. 

A jury found David Paitsel, 41, guilty of the two charges following a trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday.

His co-conspirator, realtor Brian Bailey, also was found guilty by a jury. 

In exchange for money, Paitsel looked up information for Bailey using a database that he had access to as an agent. 

Bailey wanted the information to help him corner bids on purchasing rights at three addresses in Washington D.C. 

During the scheme, Paitsel worked at FBI headquarters and was later assigned to the bureau’s Charlotte Field Office. 

A date for sentencing has not yet been scheduled. 


Posted: 10/10/22
