Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

October 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Congressman Jordan Says Hearings May Be Held on FBI and Hunter Biden if GOP Takes Back House

By Allan Lengel

Expect some revenge if Republicans take back the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday if the Republicans win the House back they may force FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify on the agency’s investigations into Hunter Biden.

He said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that “we’re going to do everything we can to hold these folks accountable, and [if] we have the majority to bring him in front of Congress, do the depositions that need to be done so we can get the facts.”


Posted: 10/10/22 at 12:53 PM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!