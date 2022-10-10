By Allan Lengel

Expect some revenge if Republicans take back the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday if the Republicans win the House back they may force FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify on the agency’s investigations into Hunter Biden.

He said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that “we’re going to do everything we can to hold these folks accountable, and [if] we have the majority to bring him in front of Congress, do the depositions that need to be done so we can get the facts.”