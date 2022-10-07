Hunter Biden (Photo: Center for Strategic & International Studies)

By Steve Neavling

FBI agents believe they have enough evidence to warrant criminal charges against Hunter Biden for tax crimes and lying about his drug use when he bought a handgun in 2018, The Washington Post reports.

The decision on whether to charge President Biden’s son rests with U.S. Attorney in Delaware David C. Weiss, who was nominated by President Trump in 2017.

Biden, 52, a lawyer and lobbyist, has been under federal investigation since 2018. The initial probe centered on finances related to his overseas businesses and consulting.

As the investigation evolved, agents began focusing on whether Biden properly reported his income and made false statements on paperwork used to purchase a gun in 2018.

The Justice Department did not comment for this report.