Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

October 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Hunter Biden Could Soon Be Charged with Tax Crimes, FBI Agents Say

Hunter Biden (Photo: Center for Strategic & International Studies)

By Steve Neavling

FBI agents believe they have enough evidence to warrant criminal charges against Hunter Biden for tax crimes and lying about his drug use when he bought a handgun in 2018, The Washington Post reports

The decision on whether to charge President Biden’s son rests with U.S. Attorney in Delaware David C. Weiss, who was nominated by President Trump in 2017. 

Biden, 52, a lawyer and lobbyist, has been under federal investigation since 2018. The initial probe centered on finances related to his overseas businesses and consulting. 

As the investigation evolved, agents began focusing on whether Biden properly reported his income and made false statements on paperwork used to purchase a gun in 2018. 

The Justice Department did not comment for this report.


Posted: 10/7/22 at 7:07 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!