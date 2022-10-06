Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Whistleblower Alleges that 665 People Left FBI to Avoid Accountability

By Allan Lengel

A whistleblower is alleging that an internal review found that 665 FBI personnel resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes in the past two decades, the Associated Press reports.

The whistleblower told Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office that the review was triggered by an Associated Press investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving at least six senior FBI officials.

Of the 665 FBI employees who left, 45 were senior-level officials, who resigned or retired between 2004 and 2020, AP reports.

It was not clear how many cases involved sexual misconduct.


Posted: 10/6/22 at 3:19 PM under News Story.
