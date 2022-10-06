Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Trump Says FBI Raid Gave Us ‘About $5 billion worth of Free Publicity’

By Allan Lengel

Leave it to ex-President Donald Trump to find a positive side to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Trump at the conference Wednesday (Screenshot from station WPLG video)

“Well, they’ve given us about $5 billion worth of free publicity, I will say,” Trump said Wednesday at a Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, according to The Hill. “People said, ‘That’s a nice house.’ If it weren’t so nice they probably wouldn’t be doing it, because it gets ratings.”

Trump also denied wrongdoing as he battles in the courts with the Justice Department over the seized documents.

“Everyone knows we’ve done nothing wrong. They are targeting me because they want to silence me, silence you and silence our amazing MAGA movement. There’s never been a movement like this in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Posted: 10/6/22
