U.S. Supreme Court

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his legal battle over records seized at his Mar-a-Lago home, arguing that a court-appointed special master should review 100 documents with classified markings.

Trump is requesting an emergency order to restore the special master’s authority over the documents found during the Aug. 8 search, The Washington Post reports.

The request comes after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last month that the Justice Department can continue to review the classified documents as part of its criminal investigation.

Trump’s lawyers claim the appeals court decision ignores “the District Court’s broad discretion without justification. This unwarranted stay should be vacated as it impairs substantially the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the Special Master.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas gave the Justice Department until Oct. 11 to file a response.