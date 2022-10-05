Special Reports

Border Patrol Agent Seriously Injured While on Horseback in Tucson

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent on horseback was seriously injured while on duty last week. 

The agent with the Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson on Sept. 29, according to Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin of the agency’s Tucson Sector.

“Please keep the agent and his family in your thoughts and prayers while he recovers,” Modlin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.  

The agent’s identity and other details about the injury were not immediately clear. 


