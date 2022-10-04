By Steve Neavling

Two Secret Service officers who fatally shot a Maryland man outside the residence of Peru’s ambassador to the U.S. won’t be charged, federal prosecutors decided.

The U.S. attorney’s office said there was “insufficient evidence” to prove that officers used excessive force when they shot 19-year-old Gordon Casey, The Washington Post reports.

Authorities said Casey was wielding a metal pole shortly after 8 a.m on April 20 when he tried to enter the home of the Peruvian ambassador. Staffers at the residence tried and failed to stop Casey because he had a metal pole, prosecutors said.

Arriving officers repeatedly ordered Casey to drop the pole but he refused, according to prosecutors. One officer used a stun gun, but that didn’t stop Casey, who then approached the officers while swinging the pole.

The two officers shot Casey twice.

After an exhaustive investigation, prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to prove the offers used excessive force.