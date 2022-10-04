Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

October 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Prosecutors Won’t Charge 2 Secret Service Officers Who Fatally Shot Man outside Ambassador’s Residence

By Steve Neavling

Two Secret Service officers who fatally shot a Maryland man outside the residence of Peru’s ambassador to the U.S. won’t be charged, federal prosecutors decided. 

The U.S. attorney’s office said there was “insufficient evidence” to prove that officers used excessive force when they shot 19-year-old Gordon Casey, The Washington Post reports.

Authorities said Casey was wielding a metal pole shortly after 8 a.m on April 20 when he tried to enter the home of the Peruvian ambassador. Staffers at the residence tried and failed to stop Casey because he had a metal pole, prosecutors said. 

Arriving officers repeatedly ordered Casey to drop the pole but he refused, according to prosecutors. One officer used a stun gun, but that didn’t stop Casey, who then approached the officers while swinging the pole. 

The two officers shot Casey twice. 

After an exhaustive investigation, prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to prove the offers used excessive force. 


Posted: 10/4/22 at 8:06 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!