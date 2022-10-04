U.S. Marshals Museum in Arkansas.

By Steve Neavling

The president and CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Ark., received two suspended prison sentences of six years after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.

Patrick Weeks, 53, was accused of pointing a pistol at two construction workers outside of his house in December after refusing to let them on his property to repair a street light.

According to authorities, Weeks continued pointing the pistol at the workers while they drove off.

Weeks was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 23 and resigned on March 4.

The museum hired Ben Johnson to replace Weeks in August.