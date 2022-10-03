Special Reports

Gloria Chavez Says Goodbye to Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector

Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez

By Steve Neavling

Gloria Chavez served her final day as chief of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector on Friday. 

Chavez, a 27-year veteran of the agency and the only female chief of the agency’s 22 sectors, is taking over as the chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector on Oct. 9.

The Brownsville-area native began serving as interim chief of the El Paso Sector in July 2019. She took over as the permanent chief in March 2020. 

Chavez previously served as chief of both California’s El Centro Sector and Washington’s Spokane Sector. 

At the Rio Grande Valley Sector, she will oversee nine stations, including 277 river miles and 316 coastal miles. The sector spans 34 counties. 


Posted: 10/3/22
