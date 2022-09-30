By Steve Neavling

When FBI agents searched former President Trump’s Florida home, they seized nearly 200,000 pages of documents, his lawyers revealed in a court filing.

“[W]hen Plaintiff’s counsel referred to either 11,000 pages or even 11,000 documents during the status conference (we are still awaiting the transcript), the Government chose not to interject with an accurate number,” Trump’s attorneys wrote. “In conversations between Plaintiff’s counsel and the Government regarding a data vendor, the Government mentioned that the 11,000 documents contain closer to 200,000 pages.”

The attorneys made the revelation in a letter to the special master inspecting the documents, arguing that more time is needed for a review of the records.

“Plaintiff respectfully suggests that Your Honor and the parties will be best served by having the retained vendor convey a supportable timeframe for scanning roughly 200,000 pages into a platform,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. “It would be better to base deadlines on actual data and not wistful claims by the Government.”

The attorneys argued that the government’s timeline for the review is “overly optimistic and aggressive.”

Trump’s lawyers are asking for the deadline to be pushed to mid-October.

U.S. District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie has been appointed special master, a third-party review responsible for reviewing the documents.