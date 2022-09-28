By Allan Lengel

Robert K. Tripp, a supervisory inspector at the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters, has been been named special agent in charge of the San Francisco Field Office, the bureau announced this week.

Robert K. Tripp (Linkedin photo)

Tripp joined the FBI as an intelligence research specialist in 1998 and worked transnational organized crime in the Criminal Investigative Division at headquarters. He was named a special agent in 2003 and was assigned to the St. Louis Field Office where he investigated public corruption and white-collar crime.

In 2006, he headed to the Washington Field Office where he worked international mass marketing fraud and corporate and securities fraud.

In 2012, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and worked in the director’s Research Group at headquarters, which prepares the director for meetings, conferences and events.

In 2014, he headed west to the Sacramento Field Office and supervised a public corruption and civil rights squad. He later supervised a squad responsible for violent crime and violent crimes against children.

In 2018, Tripp was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Sacramento office. In 2021, he was promoted to inspector at headquarters.

Tripp has a bachelor’s degree in history from Cornell University and a master’s and doctorate in history from Washington University in St. Louis.