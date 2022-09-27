Special Reports

Leonard Francis, Fugitive in Naval Bribery Case, Seeks Asylum in Venezuela

Leonard Glenn Francis

By Steve Neavling

The fugitive defense contract behind one of the biggest scandals in U.S. naval history is seeking political asylum in Venezuela. 

Leonard Glenn Francis, who is known as Fat Leonard, cut off his GPS anklet on Sept. 4 and fled his home in San Diego.

He was arrested on Sept. 21 at an international airport in Venezuela, where he planned to fly to Russia. 

He’s now requesting asylum in the South American country, the Associated Press reports.

Francis was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22 after he was found guilty in 2015 of bribing officers with gifts and millions of dollars in cash in exchange for information about the movement of naval ships. 

More than 30 naval officers have been charged in connection with the case. 

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on Francis’ asylum request. 


