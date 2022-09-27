By Steve Neavling

Robert K. Tripp has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office.

Before the appointment, Tripp was a supervisory inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters.

Tripp’s career with the FBI began in 1998, when he became an intelligence research specialist and worked transnational organized crime in the Criminal Investigative Division at headquarters.

After being chosen as a special agent in 2003, he was assigned to the St. Louis Field Office to investigate public corruption and white-collar crime.

In 2006, Tripp went to the Washington Field Office, where he worked international mass marketing fraud through the Department of Justice Fraud Section. Toward the end of his assignment at the Washington Field Office, he investigated corporate and securities fraud.

In 2012, Tripp became supervisory special agent and worked in the director’s Research Group at headquarters.

Tripp transferred to the Sacramento Field Office in California in 2014 and supervised a public corruption and civil rights squad. He later supervised a squad responsible for violent crime and violent crimes against children.

Tripp was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Sacramento office in 2018 and was responsible for all investigations of criminal and cyber threats. He was also responsible for the criminal squads in all seven of Sacramento’s resident agencies. In addition, as assistant special agent in charge, he served as the acting commander of the newly established Sacramento Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

In 2021, Tripp was promoted to inspector and returned to headquarters.

Mr. Tripp received a bachelor’s degree in history from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y, and a master’s degree and doctorate in history from Washington University in St. Louis.