By Steve Neavling

A former ICE officer and head of a labor union was indicted in federal court for allegedly embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the union he represented.

Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, is accused of stealing union dues to finance his personal expenses, including luxury travel, personal credit card payments, checks to himself, payments to his wife’s business, retail purchases, dining and groceries, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

From 2011 to 2018, Luciano was president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2805, which represents Homeland Security and ICE employees in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Prosecutors alleges he concealed the theft by reporting false information on the union’s annual financial reports.

“When employees pay their hard-earned money into labor unions, they reasonably expect the officers of those organizations to be honest stewards of their dues,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “Our office will work diligently to pursue justice against offenders who have allegedly stolen from their own unions at the expense of members.”