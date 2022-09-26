FBI headquarters, via FBI

By Steve Neavling

The long-delayed construction of a new FBI headquarters may be back on track after the bureau and GSA announced the site selection process.

Congress instructed the GSA to pick a site “as expeditiously as possible” from among three previously identified cities: Greenbelt, Md.; Landover, Md.; and Springfield, Va.

“GSA and the FBI are continuing to move forward to accomplish the key milestones outlined by Congress for the FBI headquarters campus,”Nina Albert, GSA commissioner of the Public Buildings Service, said in a statement. “We look forward to undertaking a fair and transparent process to select a site that will best serve the FBI for generations to come.”

The FBI has been searching for a new headquarters for years, but funding problems and the Trump administration delayed the project.

In February 2018, former President Trump scrapped the plan to build the headquarters in the suburbs in favor of rebuilding at the current site, not far from his hotel.

The current headquarters is cramped and outdated, critics say.