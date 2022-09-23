By Steve Neavling

As migrants flood the border, the wives of three Border Patrol agents are running for Congress to give voice to their husbands’ struggles.

The three Hispanic women have secured the Republican Party nomination for the general election, the Washington Examiner reports. One of them, Cassy Garcia, defeated six other Republicans in the primary.

“The support they’re not receiving from the administration — it’s unbelievable,” said Garcia, whose husband is a 26-year veteran of the agency.

Garcia is facing nine-term Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in a district that near the border city of Laredo to San Antonio.

Rep. Mayra Flores won a special election in June to secure a seat left vacant by the incumbent and is running for a full term in November.

Married to a Border Patrol agent, Flores has focused on border security.

“We have a border that is completely out of control,” Flores said. “It’s not just a humanitarian crisis. It’s also a national security crisis. … Our Border Patrol are focused on women and children. They’re not able to focus on the terrorists coming in.”

The third candidate, Irene Armendariz-Jackson, is facing Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar. Her husband retired after serving 24 years as a federal agent and chaplain.

“Due to Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, he has had to take an early retirement. He has served El Paso & America well — he truly loved his job. This is a sad day for our family,” Armendariz-Jackson tweeted in December 2021.

“My husband was lucky enough to be able to take an early retirement, but many are simply having to quit. It is wrong & pitiful,” Armendariz-Jackson added. “What we inject into our bodies is our choice. This is a major part of why I’m running for Congress in Texas’s 16th district. Our country deserves better than this. The men and women who served us at CBP & in the armed forces deserve better.”