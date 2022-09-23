Special Reports

Secret Service Tipped Off about Neo-Nazi Threat on Jan. 6

Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service was warned about threats against U.S. Capitol Police made by at least one neo-Nazi group ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection. 

The Secret Service was monitoring Vorherrschaft Division after a member of the neo-Nazi group made a threat on the far-right messaging site Telegram, according to emails obtained by Crew.

“We need boots on the ground and voices loud enough to be heard for miles. That’s the only way things are going to change,” one of the messages warned. 

In another post, the same member urged users to “push for more nationalist policies and attitudes.”

The threat was originally spotted by SITE Intelligence Group, a non-governmental organization tracking white nationalists and extremist groups. In December 2020, the group sent the threat to the Secret Service under the subject line, “NEO-NAZI calls on D.C. Pro-Trump Protesters to Occupy Federal Building.”

The Secret Service passed on the message to the Capitol Police, which responded, “Thanks bro!”

The Secret Service received additional tips, including one about an person who would be coming to D.C. with ballistic helmets, armored gloves and vests, rifles and suppressors.”

The Secret Service has come under fire for not taking threats more seriously. 


