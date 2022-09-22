Special Reports

TSA on Pace to Seize Record Number of Guns at Airport Security Checkpoints

Guns seized at US airports, via TSA

The TSA is on track to confiscate a record number of guns at airport security checkpoints in 2022. 

The TSA officers have already intercepted more than 4,600 firearms so far this year, The New York Times reports.

About 87% of those guns were loaded, according to the TSA. 

The TSA set a record for gun seizures after confiscating nearly 6,000 firearms at airport checkpoints last year. The previous record was 4,400 seizures in 2019. 

The record seizures come as more Americans are carrying firearms. 

“Entering a checkpoint with a firearm, particularly a loaded one, is an expensive mistake,” Carter Langston, a TSA spokesman, said. 


