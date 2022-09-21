By Allan Lengel

“MyPillow Guy,” aka CEO Mike Lindell, tells Insider that four businesses that were set to be listed on his MyStore e-commerce platform have pulled out of the plan after the FBI seized his phone at a Hardee’s drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota last week.

Mike Lindell

“You know, they don’t want to have the connection of the FBI. The FBI scares them,” Lindell tells the publication. “They don’t want to get canceled, you know?”

The FBI seized his phone in connection with an investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a pro-Trump Colorado election official accused of facilitating an election-data leak, Insider reports.

MyStore, which launched in 2021, is supposed to be Lindell’s “patriotic” answer to Amazon. It offers a variety of products for sale.

On Tuesday, Lindell filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice for seizing his phone and accused the authorities of violating his constitutional rights, The Insider reports.