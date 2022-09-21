James Comey (Twitter photo)

By Steve Neavling

Former FBI Director James Comey is trying his hand at something new and familiar – fiction writing.

Comey announced Tuesday that he’s set to publish his first of two novels in the spring.

Comey has a deal to publish two novels for Mysterious Press.

The first, titled “Central Park West,” features an assistant U.S. attorney who investigates the mafia’s ties to the murder of a local politician.

“I’m excited to take readers inside fascinating worlds I’ve come to know from my time in government and the private sector,” Comey said in a statement.

“These stories are fiction, but, inspired by real work I’ve done, they will offer a rarely-seen view of interesting people and institutions.”

Comey wrote two nonfiction books, A Higher Loyalty and Saving Justice.