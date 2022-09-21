Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

An Arizona man accused of threatening to kill a Border Patrol agent and smuggle undocumented migrants was indicted earlier this month, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza, 31, of Tucson, was indicted by a grand jury on an eight-count indictment.

According to the indictment, Ibarra-Barraza tried to transport four undocumented noncitizens in his vehicle.

When he was pulled over by law enforcement, he stopped his car so the passengers could exit and then fled at a high rate of speed before he crashed his vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At the hospital, Ibarra-Barraza threatened to kill a Border Patrol agent once he was released, according to the indictment.

Border Patrol investigated the case.