Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

FBI Police Officer Charged With Soliciting Minor Online

By Allan Lengel

FBI police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront faces a charge in Clarksburg, W. Virginia of soliciting a minor online.

Last Friday, he pleaded not guilty in Harrison County and was released on $10,000 bond, according to station WBOY. He was first arrested Aug. 20.

The FBI issued a statement to the station:

We are aware of the arrest of an FBI employee. The FBI takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. As such, the incident has been referred to the FBI’s Inspection Division. We cannot comment further on an ongoing personnel matter.


