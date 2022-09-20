Former Assistant FBI Director Frank Figliuzzi

By Steve Neavling

Former Assistant FBI Director Frank Figliuzzi said former President Trump is embracing the baseless QAnon conspiracy movement as he feels “increasingly cornered.”

On MSNBC’s “Deadline: Whitehouse,” Figliuzzi was asked if Trump realizes how dangerous the movement is.

“Not only do I think he knows it, but I think that’s what attracts him to this. It’s like a moth to the flame,” Figliuzzi said.

Figliuzzi added, “He’s in trouble on so many legal fronts, even criminal fronts now, that this is, kind of, the almost last act of a desperate man.”

Figliuzzi mentioned Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, where a song that is similar to the QAnon movement’s anthem played. Supporters responded in raised-arm salutes.

“What is extremely dangerous based on past histories of cults, is that as they come near the end, as the leader is threatened, they get more and more dangerous,” Figliuzzi said. “And they do something cult experts call ‘forcing the end.'”

This could occur if the movement’s leader “calls for the violence” or is “taken out,” Figliuzzi explained.

“The members take a step up and force the ending — whatever that could be,” Figliuzzi said. “That’s what concerns me and we’ve learned from January 6, it only takes a small number of people to do that.”