Five Injured During Explosives Training by FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office

By Steve Neavling

Five law enforcement officers were injured Thursday during an FBI explosives training by the bureau’s Philadelphia Field Office. 

A device “unexpectedly detonated” at the State Correctional Institution-Phoenix in Collegeville, the bureau said in a statement on Twitter.

The detonation wounded three bomb technicians with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a bomb technician with the Pennsylvania State Police and a bomb technician with the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office, NBC News reports.

The law enforcement officers were taken to at least two different hospitals, where their conditions were unknown as of Thursday. 

A 14-year-veteran with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Montgomery County said in a statement. A 13-year veteran and 12-year veteran were taken to Paoli Hospital. 


Posted: 9/16/22 at 6:41 AM under News Story.
