By Steve Neavling

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection obtained “thousands of exhibits” from Secret Service agents, the chairman of the panel said.

“It’s a combination of a number of text messages, radio traffic, that kind of thing,” committee chairman Rep. Bernie Thompson, D-Miss., said, Bloomberg reports.

Thompson said it’s too early to describe what the information reveals.

“We’ve got a number of staffers going through it all right now,” he said. “It’s a work in progress.”

The Secret Service has been a major focus of the committee following testimony in public hearings in June and July. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that former President Trump wanted to join the Jan. 6 riot and lunged at a Secret Service agent in a limousine when he was told he couldn’t go.

Hutchinson’s dramatic testimony has “jolted” the Justice Department to begin discussing whether Trump was criminally culpable for the insurrection.

It was also revealed that the agency deleted text messages from around the Jan. 6 insurrection.