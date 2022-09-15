Border Patrol Horse Dies in Line of Duty
By Steve Neavling
A Border Patrol horse died in the line of duty following an accident involving a power line in Texas, the agency’s Del Rio Sector announced Wednesday.
Jayce was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he “accidentally came in contact with a downed power line,” the sector said on Facebook.
The rider was not injured.
Jayce was an 11-year veteran of the Border Patrol.
