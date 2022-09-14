Trump Tower in New York City.

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump falsely claimed that the Secret Service had security concerns about him going to the New York Attorney General’s office for a deposition last month, The Daily Beast reports.

Trump’s legal team requested that the interview be held instead at Trump Tower.

The excuse didn’t work, and the interview took place as planned. Trump repeatedly pleaded the Fifth as investigators continue to probe allegations that the Trump Organization committed business fraud, dodged taxes and lied about the value of numerous properties.

Reached by The Daily Beast, the Secret Service said it was not aware of any potential security threats – or court filings outlining them.

So why’d he prefer an interview at Trump Tower?

Barbara A. Res, a former Trump Organization construction executive, had a theory: “He’d be sitting behind the big desk, where he has the authority. That’s the only thing I can think of. It’s his desk, with chairs all around. It puts him at a very superior position.”