By Allan Lengel

The FBI on Tuesday seized the cell phone of Mike Lindell, aka “My Pillow Guy,” and questioned him about his ties to Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, who is accused of tampering with voting machines, according to the New York Times.

Mike Lindell

Mesa County, Colo. Clerk Peters faces state charges relating to a scheme to download data from election equipment after the 2020 presidential contest.

Lindell, a supporter of former President Trump, is a major promoter of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen.

Lindell tells the Times that he was at a drive-through line at a Hardee’s restaurant in Mankato, Minn., on Tuesday afternoon, when his vehicle was surrounded by FBI agents in several cars. He was returning home with a friend from an Iowa hunting trip.

He said agents gave him a search and seizure warrant and interviewed him for about 15 minutes.