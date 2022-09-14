Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

DOJ Accepts Trump’s Pick for Special Master to Review Seized Documents from Mar-a-Lago

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department said Monday that it will accept one of former President Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago last month, Al Jazeera reports.

The Justice Department previously recommended two retired judges to fill the special master role. 

But Trump’s attorneys said Monday they are opposed to those picks.

In a court filing Monday, the Trump team’s selection was Raymond Dearie, a former chief judge of the federal court in the Eastern District of New York. 

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is tasked with naming the special master. 

Last week, Cannon granted Trump’s request to have a special master review the evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago. 


