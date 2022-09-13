Special Reports

DOJ Issues Dozens of Subpoenas Related to Trump, Insurrection

Former President Trump, via White House

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week for information about the 2020 election and the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, marking the latest developments in a sprawling investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions, The New York Times reports. 

Investigators also seized the phones of Trump campaign strategist Mike Roman and longtime Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn. 

The subpoenas and phone seizures indicate the investigation of Trump is more expansive than previously known. 

The issues range from post-election fundraising to using fake electors in six swing states. 


Posted: 9/13/22 at 7:52 AM
