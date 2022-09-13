DEA Agent Enrique Camarena

By Steve Neavling

Convicted drug lord Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, who was imprisoned for the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena and other crimes, has been granted home confinement by a Mexican court.

Felix Gallardo, 76, who was considered the godfather of Mexican drug smuggling and the co-founder of the Guadalajara cartel, has been behind bars since 1989.

He was sentenced to prison for 40 years in 1989 after being convicted of crimes that include racketeering, firearms possession and bribery.

In 2017, he was re-sentenced by a Mexican court to 37 years for the murder of Camarena.

Last week, a judge with the Seventh District of Federal Criminal Proceedings court granted home confinement to Felix Gallardo due to his poor health, the Daily Mail reports.

A court in Mexico City denied a similar request for home confinement in February 2019.

Felix Gallardo said in an August 2021 jail house interview with Telemundo that he was in poor health and that “half of my body (is) paralyzed.”

He also lost vision in one eye and is deaf in one ear, has undergone eight hernia removal surgeries and injured his arm when he fell in prison.

Camarena was 37 when he was killed. He left behind a wife and three children.