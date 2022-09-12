By Steve Neavling

Two armed men masquerading as DEA agents beat a man and shoved him into his own car before driving off in New York City.

The encounter was captured on surveillance, NYPD Crime Stoppers wrote Friday.

WANTED Police Impersonation: On 8/10/22 @ 3:00 AM @NYPD108Pct the victim was approached by the unknown individuals who displayed firearms stating they were DEA agents assaulting the victim & fleeing in his vehicle. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/zD0ASBf2km — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2022

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Aug. 10 in Queens.

The impersonators beat the 31-year-old man with their guns and punched him before forcing him into his own car.

At some point, the armed men fled after dumping the victim in the middle of the street.

The suspects took off with the victim’s wallet containing $1,700, his cellphone and credit card.

Surveillance footage captured the masked men inside an elevator.