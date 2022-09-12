Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Fake DEA Agents Assault Man with Guns, Steal His Car

By Steve Neavling

Two armed men masquerading as DEA agents beat a man and shoved him into his own car before driving off in New York City. 

The encounter was captured on surveillance, NYPD Crime Stoppers wrote Friday.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Aug. 10 in Queens. 

The impersonators beat the 31-year-old man with their guns and punched him before forcing him into his own car. 

At some point, the armed men fled after dumping the victim in the middle of the street. 

The suspects took off with the victim’s wallet containing $1,700, his cellphone and credit card. 

Surveillance footage captured the masked men inside an elevator.


Posted: 9/12/22 at 7:09 AM under News Story.
