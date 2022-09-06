Former President Trump at a previous rally.

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump slammed the FBI and Justice Department at his first rally since his home was searched on Aug. 8, calling the agencies “vicious monsters.”

Trump’s tirade in Pennsylvania on Saturday follows an increase in threats against the bureau.

“The FBI and the justice department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical-left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do,” Trump said.

He added, “It was not just my home that was raided last month. It was the hopes and dreams of every citizen who I’ve been fighting for.”

In a 54-page court filing last week, federal prosecutors said the raid on Trump’s house in Florida came after he and his advisers refused to turn over highly classified documents.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, a decision that will temporarily prevent federal prosecutors from using the documents in their investigation.