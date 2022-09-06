Special Reports

Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Takes Over Operations at Rio Grand Valley Sector

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez

By Steve Neavling

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez is taking the helm at the Rio Grand Valley Sector of Texas, the busiest region for illegal immigration. 

The change in leadership was first revealed in an internal memo to the agency’s leadership and later confirmed by a spokesman for the agency.

Chavez, the only female chief of the agency’s 22 sectors, has served as chief patrol agent of the El Paso Sector since 2019. 

Chavez is a 27-year veteran of the agency and previously served as chief of both California’s El Centro Sector and Washington’s Spokane Sector. 


Posted: 9/6/22
