Former President Trump

By Steve Neavling

A little more than half of registered voters believe the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was appropriate, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

The poll found that 52% agreed with the statement that the search was “part of a legal and proper investigation” in trying to determine whether Trump wrongfully possessed classified documents.

About 41% of respondents considered the search as “just another example of the endless witch hunt and harassment the Democrats and Biden administration continue to pursue against former President Trump.”

When asked if they believed the search was part of a “witch hunt,” about 80% of Republicans said they did, compared to about a third of independents and 5% of Democrats.

Just over half of the respondents – 51% – said the search would not affect whether they’ll vote in the midterms in November.

About 64% of Republicans said the search would make them more likely to vote in November.

Last month, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department said it has evidence that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a room in the Florida resort and “that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”