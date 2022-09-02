FBI Director Christopher Wray, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI Agents Association rejected claims in a Washington Times story that the bureau’s rank-and-file agents want Director Christopher Wray to resign.

In a story Tuesday, The Washington Times alleged that “rank-and-file FBI agents say they cannot see how FBI Director Christopher A. Wray stays in his position after The Washington Times’ exclusive report about a senior bureau official stepping down stepping down under scrutiny for suspected political bias affecting investigations.”

In a statement to The Washington Times on Thursday, Brian O’Hare, president of the FBI Agents Association, said most agents still support Wray.

“Attempts to politicize FBI Agents’ work and divide our team should be rejected. While some claim to speak on behalf of FBI Agents, only the FBI Agents Association, representing more than 90 percent of active duty Special Agents, serves as the voice for these Agents,” O’Hare said.

“It is with this voice that FBIAA acknowledges the important partnerships that field Agents have with Director Wray and Bureau leadership, prosecutors making charging decisions, state and local law enforcement, and the private sector. FBI Agents work hard every day to protect the public and our Constitution. With a clear eye on our mission, we remain confident in Director Wray, his leadership team, and our Agents,” he said.

The Washington Times is a conservative-leaning publication.