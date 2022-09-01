By Steve Neavling

An off-duty FBI police officer was driving on D.C. Route 295 when he exchanged gunfire with the occupant of another car following a two-vehicle collision.

The collision occurred on Saturday afternoon in Northeast Washington D.C., where the officer’s Hyundai Elantra collided with another car, The Washington Post reports.

The FBI officer said he pursued the other vehicle when the driver refused to stop. That’s when he said an occupant with a handgun shot at him several times.

After the occupant fired again, the officer said he returned fire.

The FBI officer, who has not been identified, was not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation, and as of Wednesday, the occupants of the other car have not been identified.