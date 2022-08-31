Former President Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department said it has evidence that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a room in Mar-a-Lago and “that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

In a 54-page court filing late Tuesday, federal prosecutors said the FBI raid on former President Trump’s house in Florida came after he and his advisers refused to turn over highly classified documents, The Washington Post reports.

The recovered documents were so sensitive that “even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents,” the filing says.

Included in the filing was a photograph that showed various files labeled “Top Secret” that were found inside a container in Trump’s office. One of the documents was marked “HCS,” or human confidential sources.

The filing came two days before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon considers Trump’s request to appoint a special master to conduct a review of the seized documents.