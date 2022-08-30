Special Reports

Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato Leaves Agency After Facing Scrutiny During Jan. 6 Hearing

By Steve Neavling

Tony Ornato, an assistant director at the Secret Service, left the agency Monday for a job in the private sector. 

Ornato, who faced scrutiny from the Jan. 6 select committee earlier this summer, became eligible for retirement this summer and left in good standing, the agency said. 

“I did retire today to pursue a career in the private sector,” Ornato told CNN in a statement. “I retired from the U.S. Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents. I long-planned to retire and have been planning this transition for more than a year.”

In late June, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the House committee that Ornato told her that Trump grew irate, lunged at a Secret Service agent and tried to grab the wheel of a car when he was told he couldn’t go to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. 

Ornato, who joined the Secret Service in 1997, testified in a closed-door meeting with the committee. 


Posted: 8/30/22 at 7:20 AM
