Eebbers was voted cutest TSA canine (Photo via TSA)

By Steve Neavling

Put your paws together for the cutest TSA canine of 2022 – Eebbers, an 11-year-old explosive detection dog who works at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Eebbers was voted the cutest canine that works for the TSA.

The agency held a social media contest and encouraged the public to vote on the cutest canine.

Eebbers, a Vizsla-Labrador mix, beat out 92 contenders, who were chosen by TSA handlers from airports across the country. The other final four canines were Ava and Messi from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Tom-Magnum from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Eebers is a passenger screening canine who works at MSP with his handler. They screen travelers and their belongings for explosives.

Eebers has worked at MSP for nearly 10 years.

Eebers was named in honor of 19-year-old U.S. Army Pvt. James Ebbers, who died on October 14, 2002, in Dijbuoti, Africa, while assigned to the 551st Military Police Company in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Eebers is also the last remaining canine from the Puppy Program still working every day for the TSA.

Eebbers has helped provide security for two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, a NCAA National Championship Football game, the Indianapolis 500 and a NASCAR event.

When he’s not working, Eebers loves swimming in any of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes in the summer.

The TSA has more than 1,000 canines paired with handlers.

The top 12 cutest dogs will be featured in 2023 Canine Calendar, which will become available later this year.