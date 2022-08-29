Special Reports

Screening a Bald Eagle? It’s All in Day’s Work for TSA Officers

Clark the bald eagle. (Photo via TSA)

By Steve Neavling

Clark was not your ordinary passenger. 

The 19-year-old bald eagle drew attention at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Thursday, when he was spotted perched on his handler’s arm at a TSA checkpoint. 

But the eagle didn’t ruffle the feathers of TSA officers, who were told Clark was making an authorized trip to Charlotte to appear at High Point University, the school said in a tweet.

Clark is part of the Wold Bird Sanctuary and is used to flying commercial. 

The TSA even posted photos of Clark, who showed off his impressive wingspan. 

“Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial,” the TSA tweeted.  His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler. Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening.


Posted: 8/29/22 at 7:09 AM under News Story.
