By Steve Neavling

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is most certainly a magnet for foreign adversaries, raising serious concerns about the former president storing classified documents at his home, a former FBI official and CIA agent both said.

“Any competent foreign intelligence service, whether those belonging to China, those belonging to Iran, to Cuba, certainly including Russia are … and were interested in gaining access to Mar-a-Lago,” Peter Strzok, former deputy assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI, told MSNBC host Katie Phang.

He added that “the intelligence services are going to have been trying to gain access.”

It’s “especially concerning” because of “information coming out right now about the absolute lack of any control or memorialization of who gets access to Mar-a-Lago at any given time,” he said.

A former CIA official pointed to Inna Yashchyshyn, a Russian-speaking immigrant accused of gaining access to Mar-a-Largo using a fake identification card.

“The combination of this kind of person (and she’s not the only one) getting into Mar a Lago and the presence of highly sensitive, unsecured documents there is terrifying,” Stephen L. Hall, a senior intelligence officer, tweeted.