Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Suspect Detained After Jumping Fence, Throwing Rocks at Chicago’s FBI Field Office

FBI’s Chicago Field Office. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI came under attack again, this time from someone who jumped the fence and threw rocks at the bureau’s Chicago Field Office. 

The motive was unclear as of Friday morning, and the FBI is investigating. 

“FPS detained the individual and Chicago PD have taken the individual to a local hospital for evaluation,” a Federal Protective Service spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. 

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson said.

The FBI has become the target of extremism after agents searched former President Trump’s home in Florida. 

On Aug. 11, a man wearing body armor tried to attack the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office. He was eventually killed in an hours-long standoff.

Republican lawmakers have also lashed out at the FBI, and some even called for the bureau to be disbanded.

On Aug. 12, the FBI and Homeland Security issued a bulletin, warning of “an increase in threats and acts of violence directed at bureau employees. 


Posted: 8/26/22
