Former President Trump, via White House

By Steve Neavling

A judge directed the Justice Department on Thursday to release a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Trump’s home in Florida.

The deadline is noon today, the Associated Press reports.

Several news organizations and other groups are seeking the affidavit, which could provide more details about why the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8.

But since the affidavit will be redacted, it’s possible that the blacked-out portions could be so extensive that it would be meaningless to the pubic.

During the search, agents retrieved 11 sets of classified documents, including top secret information.

The FBI was investigating the “willful retention of national defense information.”